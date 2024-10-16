Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Names Nicole Morgan as Chief Development Officer, Welcomes Two New Board Members

Ms. Morgan Brings Two Decades of Business Development and Nonprofit Leadership to the Newly Created Role

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("IiO"), a nonprofit organization helping financial professionals support charitable causes in their communities, announced today the appointment of Nicole Morgan as its first Chief Development Officer (CDO). With over two decades of experience in business development and nonprofit leadership, Ms. Morgan will help the organization continue to expand its reach and impact within the financial advisor community.

As CDO, Ms. Morgan will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to expand IiO's revenue-generating activities, including corporate partnerships, special events, and individual giving. She will also oversee all donor stewardship and contribute to the implementation of IiO's three-year strategic plan, ensuring that the foundation meets its four strategic priorities and continues to foster its mission of empowering financial professionals to support communities through charitable giving.

"It's truly an honor to welcome Nicole to our growing team," said R. Barkley Payne, President and CEO of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "Her proven track record of driving fundraising campaigns and her deep commitment to mission-driven development make her the ideal leader to further achieve our mission. She has a unique perspective on the intersection of business and philanthropy, which we believe will play a pivotal role in growing IiO's impact and fostering relationships within the financial services industry."

Most recently, Ms. Morgan served as Chief Development Officer at the Columbia Museum of Art, where she spearheaded initiatives that modernized the organization's processes and expanded access to art and culture for South Carolina residents—helping the museum achieve record attendance and community reach figures. Prior to that, Ms. Morgan was Vice President of Development at Back on My Feet, where she led national fundraising efforts and played an integral role in advancing the organization's mission to combat homelessness and addiction. Her leadership resulted in jobs, housing, and economic independence for thousands of people.

"Throughout my career, I've focused on transforming lives and communities by strategically linking critical resources to programs and initiatives," said Nicole Morgan, Chief Development Officer of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "In joining Invest in Others, I'm honored to collaborate with our passionate team, Board of Directors, sponsors and donors to strengthen the organization's role in empowering financial professionals to make a meaningful difference in their communities."

Ms. Morgan's dedication to community development extends beyond her professional career. She has served on various boards and committees, including the Columbia Chamber of Commerce's Public Policy Committee, Leadership Buckhead, the Junior League, the Gabriel Center for Servant Leadership, and the Vinings Historic Preservation Society, where she was Chair of the Board of Directors. In 2018, Ms. Morgan was recognized by Georgia Trend magazine for her work in community development and philanthropy.

Ms. Morgan studied Political Science at the University of Georgia, and went on to earn a degree in Interior Design from the Art Institute of Charlotte. She is also a graduate of Leadership America and the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.

In addition to welcoming Ms. Morgan, Invest in Others has added two new members to its Board of Directors:

Jennifer Rosinski , Vice President, Product Marketing & Strategic Communications – Marketing at Commonwealth Financial Network

, Vice President, Product Marketing & Strategic Communications – Marketing at Commonwealth Financial Network Kate Thompson , Head of ETF Distribution at Allianz Life Financial Services, LLC

Jennifer Rosinski is Vice President of Product Marketing & Strategic Communications – Marketing at Commonwealth Financial Network. She leads a team responsible for developing customer marketing strategies, product positioning and messaging, and communication plan development and implementation. Prior to joining Commonwealth in 2019 as Vice President of Corporate Communications, Ms. Rosinski was the Director of Marketing Communications at the University of Massachusetts Medical School's health care consulting division, and a public relations/marketing manager at the Massachusetts Bar Association. Earlier in her career, she was an award-winning journalist with the Boston Globe, Boston Herald, and Associated Press. She is a graduate of Emerson College in Boston, where she earned her B.S. in Communications with a concentration in Print Journalism. She has continued her education at MIT's Sloan Executive Education program, and she has earned professional certifications in Agile Marketing, Content Marketing and Lean Six Sigma.

Kate Thompson is Head of ETF Distribution at Allianz Life Financial Services, LLC. An industry veteran with nearly 25 years of experience in financial services, Ms. Thompson is responsible for developing and executing AllianzIM Buffered ETF distribution strategy through financial intermediaries, RIAs, and TAMPs. She has spent the majority of her career with PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors where, more recently, she was Managing Director and Head of Advisory Distribution. She was also a standing guest of the firm's U.S. Executive Committee. Ms. Thompson earned a B.A. in Psychology from the University College of Dublin, Ireland, and a Certificate in Management Excellence and Business Administration from Harvard Business School Executive Education in Massachusetts. She holds the FINRA series 6, 7, 24, and 63 securities registrations.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation aims to amplify, celebrate, and inspire the charitable work of the financial services community. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

