Invest in Others Expands Board of Directors with Industry Veterans to Enhance Charitable Impact, Unveils 2025-2027 Strategic Plan

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit organization helping financial professionals support charitable causes in their communities, announced today that five industry leaders have joined its Board of Directors.

Joining the Invest in Others (IiO) Board are:

Amy Fritz , Executive Vice President, Head of Independent Channel, Strategic Account, PIMCO.

, Executive Vice President, Head of Independent Channel, Strategic Account, PIMCO. David Michaud , CFA, Managing Director, Co-Head of North America Intermediary Sales, Eaton Vance Distributors, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM)

, CFA, Managing Director, Co-Head of North America Intermediary Sales, Eaton Vance Distributors, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) Christopher O'Dea , Managing Director & National Sales Manager, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

, Managing Director & National Sales Manager, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Tom Walrond , Senior Vice President, Divisional Director of the Eastern Division, Raymond James

, Senior Vice President, Divisional Director of the Eastern Division, Raymond James Dan Zitting , CEO, Nitrogen

During its recent meeting, the Invest in Others Board of Directors also unanimously approved a 2025-2027 Strategic Plan, aimed at solidifying its position as the leading charitable foundation in the financial services industry. The plan seeks to amplify its impact on supported charities and enhance the financial services profession's influence on causes they support. The plan comprises four strategic priorities: increasing impact, fostering community and industry engagement, achieving financial growth and aligning governance and operations.

"We are delighted to welcome these esteemed leaders to the Invest in Others Board of Directors," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We are confident that Amy, David, Chris, Tom and Dan will offer invaluable insights and guidance to help us achieve the objectives set forth in our new strategic plan. Together, we will continue to empower financial professionals to make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve."

Amy Fritz leads a team of investment professionals at PIMCO focused on managing the firm's relationships with independent and regional financial intermediaries in the wealth management sector across various product offerings. With tenure dating back to 2006, she previously served as a lead account manager in the wirehouse channel and has held roles within PIMCO's sales and marketing divisions. Ms. Fritz is actively involved as a lead of the PIMCO Families employee resource group and holds a position on the board of The New York Common Pantry. She brings more than 15 years of investment experience to her role and is a graduate of New York University Stern School of Business, where she earned her MBA, following an undergraduate degree from Fairfield University.

David Michaud, CFA, brings over three decades of experience in the investment management industry and currently serves as a managing director at Eaton Vance Distributors, Inc., part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM). He co-heads U.S. intermediary sales, overseeing both internal and external wholesaling across the firm's wirehouse, independent, and RIA channels. He focuses on enhancing sales strategy, expanding key relationships and developing the distribution team while promoting client-centric solutions across various intermediaries. Mr. Michaud earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management and an MBA from Babson College's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and holds Series 6, 7, 24, and 63 FINRA licenses.

Christopher O'Dea leads the regional sales teams, including the business development managers, at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, overseeing the distribution of product categories such as alternative investments, consulting group, annuities and insurance. Before assuming his current role, Mr. O'Dea headed the capital markets sales and content teams across equity and fixed income. He joined the firm in 1998 as an institutional fixed income salesperson on the dealer sales desk in New York and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Connecticut College.

Tom Walrond supports complexes and branches in the East Coast at Raymond James & Associates. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer at the firm. Mr. Walrond began his career with Raymond James in 1998 as a branch manager in Philadelphia, attracted by the firm's client-centered philosophy and culture of independence. He attended the Securities Industry Institute at Wharton from 1999 to 2001 and completed Harvard University's Authentic Leadership Development Program in 2011. That same year, Mr. Walrond was honored as Raymond James & Associates Complex Manager of the Year. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (BSBA) from Drexel University.

Dan Zitting, CEO of Nitrogen, is a seasoned SaaS entrepreneur and operator, with a passion for software that enables a bold vision, especially one as bold as empowering the world to invest fearlessly. Before leading Nitrogen, Mr. Zitting spent 13 years specializing in enterprise SaaS for governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC). In 2009, he founded Workpapers.com, an innovative cloud software for audit & compliance management, which was later acquired by Galvanize (then ACL) in late 2011. At Galvanize, Mr. Zitting led the company's growth to become a globally recognized leader in GRC, acknowledged by analysts, investors, and customers worldwide. Galvanize's acquisition by Diligent in a landmark $1 billion transaction created the largest GRC software company globally, a $650 million+ revenue SaaS enterprise serving 25,000 customers across 130+ countries. Mr. Zitting's insights have been featured in top-tier publications such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Reuters, The Street and CNBC. Mr. Zitting earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) in Information Systems and Finance from Colorado State University and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation aims to amplify, celebrate, and inspire the charitable work of the financial services community. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact:

Sabrina Scarpa

JConnelly for Invest in Others

[email protected] | 973.309.0051

SOURCE Invest in Others Charitable Foundation