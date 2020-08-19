Invest in Others Launches Grants For Change Program

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit dedicated to furthering and amplifying the charitable work of financial advisors, employees and their firms, has announced a new grant program, Grants for Change. As part of the new grant program, Invest in Others (IiO) has partnered with the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA), a nonprofit membership organization that addresses the needs and concerns of African American financial professionals, to support this initiative.

The Grants for Change program will award up to $25,000 per charity to organizations that provide essential services to causes such as social justice, employment and education—with the goal of leveling the playing field and providing life-changing opportunities to underserved communities. From now through November 9, members of the financial services industry are encouraged to submit applications on behalf of relevant nonprofits. IiO will announce the winners by December 14.

"Invest in Others is dedicated to supporting the causes and organizations that will uplift our most vulnerable communities," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We have been working hard to ensure that the people and organizations we amplify are truly representative of America in all its diversity. This is a pivotal time in our country, and we are committed to doing our part to effect positive and lasting change."

The Grants for Change program is designed to award critical funding for a broad range of charities that support communities of color, including those that are focused on improving business and internship opportunities and strengthening professional networks; providing opportunities for mentorship and support services to reduce barriers to entry; increasing access to education, including equitable learning resources, job training/reskilling, college/career readiness and financial literacy; removing racial disparities in health care and eliminating racial inequality in the criminal justice system.

Griffin Capital has made a substantial financial commitment as the lead sponsor of Grants for Change. Other sponsors of the program include BNY Mellon | Pershing, Cetera Financial Group, Fidelity Investments, Hightower and JConnelly.

"I'm tremendously proud of how the financial community has stepped up and joined together to support this important initiative," said IiO Chairman and Griffin Capital Securities CEO Mark Goldberg. "It is a responsibility for all of us to be part of the solution in overcoming racial inequality and injustice. I look forward to the collective impact we will be able to make through Grants for Change."

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. Over the past 14 years, IiO has given more than $3 million to 300+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

