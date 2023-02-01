Invest in Others Names R. Barkley Payne as its New Executive Director

Payne has more than 20 years of experience as a nonprofit leader

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit dedicated to furthering and amplifying the charitable work of financial professionals and their firms, announced today that it has appointed R. Barkley Payne to serve as its new executive director succeeding Megan McAuley.

With more than 20 years of experience leading nonprofit organizations, Payne joins Invest in Others after an eight-year tenure as executive director of the American Medical Association Foundation, where he was responsible for managing the day-to-day operations, grant-making programs and financial health of the American Medical Association's charitable arm in support of community health initiatives and medical education and leadership programs.

"I'm excited to welcome Barkley to Invest in Others and to offer him my full support as we transition to his leadership," said John Hyland, Board Chair at Invest in Others. "We are grateful for Megan McAuley's invaluable contributions over the past decade while leading Invest in Others through a period of remarkable growth and change. Looking forward to our 20th anniversary and beyond, we believe Barkley is the right choice to lead our organization, helping us add to our donor base, diversify our grant programs and recognize financial leaders who are making a difference in their communities nationwide."

At Invest in Others, Payne will oversee operations and implement strategies to improve the organization's programs, fundraising, marketing and administrative functions.

"I want to offer my thanks to the Invest in Others Board of Directors for placing their trust in me," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director at Invest in Others. "This is truly a unique organization that is providing vital resources to local charities serving some of our most vulnerable communities. I look forward to building on their great work by expanding our fundraising efforts and creating even greater visibility within the advisor community."

Before the American Medical Association Foundation, Payne spent 12 years as the executive director of the American Dental Association Foundation. Previously, he was vice president of strategic philanthropy for the Orthopedic Research and Education Foundation. In 2021, he earned the Association Foundation Group's (AFG) Leadership Award in recognition of his work in strengthening the national association professional community. Payne served as AFG president in 2015.

Payne is a past president of the Western Kentucky University Alumni Association Board of Directors and serves on the Board of Directors for Access to Care, a health care program serving low-income uninsured individuals in suburban Cook County (Illinois). He is also a long-time member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Association Forum of Chicagoland, Chicago Council of Planned Giving, Medical Society Fundraising Network and the Chicago Health Executives Forum.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook and LinkedIn.

