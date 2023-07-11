Invest In the Promise of the Open Road: Innovative RV Rental Company, Wallabing, Launches a Wefunder Campaign Seeking Investment to Drive Expansion of Its Rapidly Growing Platform and Transform How Owners and Renters Connect

With a staggering 682% surge in inventory within six months and a 162.9% increase in users over the past year, the Plano, Texas-based company's business streamlines the RV ownership and rental experience, unlocking greater potential for earnings and affordability

PLANO, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking expansion and growth, innovative RV rental company, Wallabing, (https://wallabing.com/), invites investors to be part of its mission to transform and streamline the recreational vehicle landscape for owners and renters with the launch of its Wefunder campaign, (https://wefunder.com/wallabing).

By investing in Wallabing, supporters can contribute to the future of RV travel and unlock a world of possibilities on the open road.

Innovative RV rental company, Wallabing, (https://wallabing.com/ ), invites investors to be part of its mission to transform and streamline the recreational vehicle landscape for owners and renters with the launch of its Wefunder campaign, (https://wefunder.com/wallabing). By investing in Wallabing, supporters can contribute to the future of RV travel and unlock a world of possibilities on the open road. Think of it as where wanderlust meets opportunity. Or providing RV enthusiasts an open road to revenue, adventure, and peace of mind. Bringing owners and renters together in a platform providing value for each has fueled Wallabing's rapid growth since launching in 2021. Wallabing has experienced a 162.9% increase in online visitors over the past year and is now seeing between 400-600 new users daily.

"Owners make more, renters pay less" is the simple but powerful concept at the core of the Plano, Texas-based company's forward-thinking business model. Wallabing is a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace connecting RV owners, renters, travelers, and wandering adventurers alike.

Think of it as where wanderlust meets opportunity. Or providing RV enthusiasts an open road to revenue, adventure, and peace of mind.

Bringing owners and renters together in a platform providing value for each has fueled Wallabing's rapid growth since launching in 2021. Through leveraging its unique team of 164 independent consultants able to assist owners and renters in 32 states, the company has increased its inventory by 682% in six months and currently features more than 200 RVs listed in 23 states.

Wallabing has experienced a 162.9% increase in users over the past year, mostly through word of mouth. Also, since recently launching two new marketing campaigns, the company has had a 2,000-3,000% spike in average daily users and is now seeing between 400-600 new users daily.

"With the infusion of additional investor funding, we will have a clear runway to exponentially expand our user base through targeted marketing efforts. This will enable us to extend even greater savings to our customers," said Jason Carlson, founder and CEO of Wallabing.

Despite the growing popularity of RVs and outdoor travel, industry experts cite there are more than 54 million parked RVs at any given time, worldwide.

Verified Market Research indicates that the rental market for RVs is on the rise, projected to reach $810 million by 2028.

A recent survey of America's leisure travelers also found that 77 million Americans are planning on going RVing this summer.

"We aim to reach out to both bread-and-butter fleet owners and individuals who may have reservations about purchasing an RV or are daunted by the untapped financial potential of their parked assets," Carlson said.

The top benefits and features of the Wallabing platform include:

Owners make more and renters pay less – Wallabing charges a low 10% fee based solely on the nightly rate, ensuring owners maximize their earnings.

Best User Experience -- Wallabing's platform is designed with ease of use in mind, offering a seamless experience for both renters and owners.

Free for Owners – Wallabing does not charge any fees to list or rent RVs, providing a hassle-free experience for owners.

Best protection – Renters are required to purchase comprehensive insurance coverage, including liability and physical damage, ensuring peace of mind for both parties.

Giving back – Wallabing donates 10% of its net revenue to charity, looking to make a positive impact alongside its business operations.

ABOUT WALLABING

Wallabing is a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace connecting RV owners, renters, travelers, and wandering adventurers alike. For more information: https://wallabing.com/.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

562 857-5680

[email protected]

SOURCE Wallabing