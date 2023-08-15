RV Rentals Company, Wallabing, is Emerging as One of the Fastest-Growing Innovative Companies in the RV Industry With Its Transformative Platform Connecting Owners and Renters

News provided by

Wallabing

15 Aug, 2023, 08:39 ET

New Marketing Campaign Attracts more than 20,000 New Users in just two months, Demonstrating Significant Market Potential for the Plano, Texas-based company's business and mission to streamline and redefine the RV ownership and rental experience

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by innovation, passion, and the timeless allure of the open road, Wallabing, (https://wallabing.com/ ), is emerging as a leading peer-to-peer RV rental company, connecting owners and renters and redefining the RV experience in the United States.

Continue Reading
Driven by innovation, passion, and the timeless allure of the open road, Wallabing, (https://wallabing.com/ ), is emerging as a leading peer-to-peer RV rental company, connecting owners and renters and redefining the RV experience in the United States. Since the launch of a new marketing campaign two months ago, Wallabing has seen a marked increase in user engagement, attracting more than 20,000 new users.
Driven by innovation, passion, and the timeless allure of the open road, Wallabing, (https://wallabing.com/ ), is emerging as a leading peer-to-peer RV rental company, connecting owners and renters and redefining the RV experience in the United States. Since the launch of a new marketing campaign two months ago, Wallabing has seen a marked increase in user engagement, attracting more than 20,000 new users.
"Owners make more, renters pay less" is the simple but powerful concept at the core of the company's forward-thinking business model. Think of it as where wanderlust meets opportunity. Seeking additional expansion and growth, Wallabing recently launched a Wefunder campaign, (https://wefunder.com/wallabing ), inviting investors to be part of its mission to transform and streamline the recreational vehicle landscape for owners and renters.
"Owners make more, renters pay less" is the simple but powerful concept at the core of the company's forward-thinking business model. Think of it as where wanderlust meets opportunity. Seeking additional expansion and growth, Wallabing recently launched a Wefunder campaign, (https://wefunder.com/wallabing ), inviting investors to be part of its mission to transform and streamline the recreational vehicle landscape for owners and renters.

Since the launch of a new marketing campaign two months ago, Wallabing has seen a marked increase in user engagement, attracting more than 20,000 new users. The company's recent consistent growth also showcases promising results, with the addition of a new listing every single day—marking a 5.6% listing growth in just one week. Overall, Wallabing has experienced a 162.9% increase in users over the past year.

Wallabing, no longer in its pre-revenue phase, has also seen its transactional figures soar, averaging an impressive $2.5K per transaction.

"Wallabing's exponential growth speaks to the ongoing fascination and love for RV adventures," said Jason Carlson, founder and CEO of Wallabing. "Our unwavering focus has always been to simplify the RV renting experience. This drive towards transparency, affordability, and memorable journeys has fueled our consistent growth in the market. The demand is undeniable, and with over 72 million Americans planning on RVing this summer, we're in a prime position to redefine vacations, making them more exhilarating, affordable, and accessible than ever before."

"Owners make more, renters pay less" is the simple but powerful concept at the core of the company's forward-thinking business model.  Think of it as where wanderlust meets opportunity.

Seeking additional expansion and growth, Wallabing recently launched a Wefunder campaign, (https://wefunder.com/wallabing ), inviting investors to be part of its mission to transform and streamline the recreational vehicle landscape for owners and renters.

Wallabing is successfully tapping into a market filled with potential. Verified Market Research projects that the RV rental market is set to reach $810 million by 2028

Bringing owners and renters together in a platform providing value for each has fueled Wallabing's rapid growth since launching in 2021. Through leveraging its unique team of 164 independent consultants able to assist owners and renters in 32 states, the company has increased its inventory by 682% in six months.

The top benefits and features of the Wallabing platform include:

  • Owners make more and renters pay less – Wallabing charges renters a low 10% fee based solely on the nightly rate, saving them 20-25 percent per trip. This is much lower than their competitors, which charge their fee based on the nightly rate and add-ons. Wallabing also never charges owners a fee to list and doesn't take any commission or percentage of their earnings.
  • Free for Owners – Wallabing does not charge any fees to list or rent RVs or take any portion of earnings, providing a more rewarding experience for owners.
  • Best protection – Renters are required to purchase comprehensive insurance coverage, including liability and physical damage, ensuring peace of mind for both parties.
  • Giving back – Wallabing donates 10% of its net revenue to charity, looking to make a positive impact alongside its business operations.

You can also check out the company's YouTube video here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoB9yBw7rPo

ABOUT WALLABING

Wallabing is a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace connecting RV owners, renters, travelers, and wandering adventurers alike. For more information, please visit, https://wallabing.com/.

Media Contact:
George Pappas
Conservaco/The Ignite Agency
562 857-5680
363861@email4pr.com

SOURCE Wallabing

Also from this source

Invest In the Promise of the Open Road: Innovative RV Rental Company, Wallabing, Launches a Wefunder Campaign Seeking Investment to Drive Expansion of Its Rapidly Growing Platform and Transform How Owners and Renters Connect

Where Wanderlust Meets Opportunity: Wallabing's Innovative Peer-To-Peer RV Rental Platform Offers RV Owners and Renters the Open Road to Revenue, Adventure, and Peace of Mind

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.