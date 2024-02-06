InvestAlert.ai Joins NVIDIA Inception

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestAlert, an AI powered fintech startup specializing in offering hyper-personalized financial guidance, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

InvestAlert is focused on democratizing financial security in investing. It aims to level the playing field for retail investors by offering affordable institutional-grade risk management tools that help safeguard their investments, no matter the prevailing market conditions. 

InvestAlert plans to leverage resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including access to NVDIA technical expertise and technologies. Joining NVIDIA Inception will help InvestAlert accelerate its build-out of industry-leading predictive and adaptive financial models. The program will offer InvestAlert a unique opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations across a variety of innovative fields.

"As we delve deeper into the realm of asset price forecasting, our reliance on advanced computing continues to grow. We're thrilled to announce our milestone with NVIDIA Inception, a move that promises to significantly enhance our technological capabilities. This collaboration is not just an upgrade; it's a transformative step that positions us on a sustainable path for scalable growth," said Jacques Cailloux, Founder and CEO of InvestAlert.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Training credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About InvestAlert.ai

Portfolio Copilot™ by InvestAlert

Overview:

Portfolio Copilot™ is a pioneering product by InvestAlert Ltd, a new company established to transform the investment experience for retail investors. As an AI-powered digital investing assistant, Portfolio Copilot™ is committed to democratizing financial advice, offering high-quality investment guidance accessible to everyone.

Mission:

Our mission is to make expert investment advice available to all retail investors, regardless of their investment size or experience. We believe in empowering our users with sophisticated, AI-driven tools that provide actionable intelligence, unbiased second opinions, hyper-personalized insights, and return-enhancing strategies.

Technology:

At the heart of InvestAlert is our proprietary AI platform, designed by a team of leading data scientists and financial experts. Our technology encompasses advanced algorithms, predictive modelling, and natural language processing to analyze vast amounts of financial data, delivering actionable insights to our users.

- Website: www.investalert.ai

- Media:    LinkedIn

