Investall Announces Hiring of New Chief Revenue Officer

Chris Valpone, Chief Revenue Officer, will lead the sales, client and corporate growth strategy across all of Investall's Data Science-Powered Investment Technology Platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investall, the New York FinTech and data science company which provides wealth managers and consumers groundbreaking data science-powered risk analytics and investment technology, is excited to announce that global sales director Chris Valpone has joined Investall as its Chief Revenue Officer, bringing comprehensive experience in senior global sales and revenue leadership to the company.

"Chris is a great brand-builder," said Investall CEO, Steve Cortright. "He has a proven track record of helping innovative fintech firms unlock the potential of leading next-gen technology."

Prior to joining Investall, Chris was Co-Head of Global Sales for ION Markets, a global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management. Prior to its acquisition by ION, Chris had spent 14 years at Fidessa, which was universally recognized as the market leader of equities trading and order management technology in the Capital Markets space. There he served as the Sales Director for the Americas, running the sales and account management teams for both the buy side and sell side segments of the market.

Chris brings the value of having spent most of his professional career in the financial markets industry, starting in trading and bond operations at Municipal Partners Inc., and Prudential Securities before shifting focus to the FinTech industry with senior sales and account management positions at Lava Trading and OM Technology, SS&C and Sybase Inc. (SAP).

Chris is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he received a BS degree.

About Investall: Investall is an AI-driven mobile trading platform for personal finance and investing that delivers AI-driven trading for thousands of equities and major cryptocurrencies. Investall provides price forecasts on multiple timeframes and financial projections for self-trading, as well as easy-to-use automated products such as the Robo, Goals and the AI-Trader for directed trading. The Investall app also features budgeting tools powered by AI to track user net worth, credit score and provide powerful insights in an intuitive interface. The Investall app is available on mobile devices on IOS, Android, and on the web.

