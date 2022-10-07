Investall Announces Launch of AI-powered Mandarin Chinese and Portuguese Mobile Apps and Website

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investall, the New York FinTech and data science company which provides wealth managers and consumers groundbreaking data science-powered risk analytics and investment technology, today announced that it has launched Chinese (Mandarin) and Portuguese versions of its mobile apps and website to the global marketplace.

"Investall makes ground-breaking data science-powered investment technology readily accessible to every type of investor," said Investall CEO, Steve Cortright. "These latest iterations of our app break down even more barriers to accessibility, in strategically important markets."

About Investall: Investall is an AI-driven mobile trading platform for personal finance and investing that delivers AI-driven trading for thousands of equities and major cryptocurrencies. Investall provides price forecasts on multiple timeframes and financial projections for self-trading, as well as easy-to-use automated products such as the Robo, Goals and the AI-Trader for directed trading. The Investall app also features budgeting tools powered by AI to track user net worth, credit score and provide powerful insights in an intuitive interface. The Investall app is available on mobile devices on IOS, Android, and on the web.

