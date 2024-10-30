InvestBev Commits $50 Million to Fuel Growth in the Distillery and Bourbon Barrel Sector

Strategic Funding to Bolster Industry Resilience Amidst Tightened Banking Conditions

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev, a leading private equity firm in the adult beverage sector, has announced a strategic commitment of $50 million through its credit arm to support the distillery and bourbon barrel industry. As conventional banks scale back lending in this sector, InvestBev is stepping in to offer essential capital to empower distillery owners and barrel investors nationwide.

"The potential of the bourbon industry is immense, yet traditional financial institutions are reluctant to support it, often imposing restrictive terms or withdrawing capital altogether," said Brian Rosen, Founder and General Partner of InvestBev. "At InvestBev, we recognize the unique value and challenges of this asset class. Our investment reflects our passion for the bourbon business and our commitment to fueling its growth."

Strengthening the Bourbon Industry Through Financial Innovation

With extensive expertise in the adult beverage industry, InvestBev has established a reputation as a trusted financial partner for the U.S. bourbon sector. Amid the tightening of traditional lending options, InvestBev is proactively offering customized financial solutions that help distilleries and barrel owners unlock the cash potential in their inventory.

"InvestBev has consistently been a supportive force in the U.S. bourbon industry," Rosen continued. "When banks retreat, we're there to provide financing that empowers our fellow entrepreneurs and industry innovators to succeed."

Supporting Industry Partners Nationwide

InvestBev's commitment has already made an impact, as noted by Jake Ireland, the founder and CEO of Off Hours Bourbon, a bourbon whiskey brand that aims to challenge traditional bourbon stereotypes. "We are thrilled to partner with InvestBev Credit," reports Ireland. "This capital partnership will allow us to reach more and more consumers through increased barrel inventory and production capabilities."

Through this $50 million investment, InvestBev reinforces its dedication to driving innovation and expansion within the bourbon and distillery sectors, forging valuable partnerships that contribute to industry resilience and growth.

About InvestBev

Founded in 2015 by Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group is a premier private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, known for its short return windows and non-correlated investment strategy. Helmed by 3rd generation industry veteran Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group has raised nearly $200 million across four funds, a $100 million credit platform, and a low-cost insurance provider to distilleries. InvestBev is dedicated to supporting emerging brands and segments within the alcohol sector. Learn more: Website | LinkedIn

