CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev , the largest private equity firm focused on the adult beverage industry and CPG, today reaffirmed its commitment to bourbon and the wider alcohol beverage industry, highlighting its diversified platform as a stabilizing force during a period of market adjustment.

InvestBev Reinforces Commitment to Bourbon and Beverage Investments Amid Market Reset

"We are not shying away from this moment – we are leaning into it," said Brian Rosen, General Partner of InvestBev. "We view today's correction as the healthy foundation for the next cycle of growth. Our role is to provide capital, insurance, and strategic guidance so that brands and distilleries can weather volatility and come out stronger."

Key points:

InvestBev manages $250M+ in assets across funds.

in assets across funds. Institutional backing includes BlackRock ( $100M ) and Beam Suntory as anchor LP.

and Beam Suntory as anchor LP. Insurance platform protects $75M+ in barrel assets , providing stability to the ecosystem.

, providing stability to the ecosystem. Credit platform has delivered $50M+ in liquidity solutions to distilleries and brands.

Rosen concluded: "Periods of uncertainty are when true leadership is defined. InvestBev has been through cycles before, and we will continue to champion the industry, protect value for investors, and fuel the next generation of growth."

About InvestBev

InvestBev is the largest private equity platform dedicated to the global beverage industry, with $250 million in assets under management. Founded by third-generation industry veteran Brian Rosen, the firm invests across barrels, brands, and industry-adjacent services, providing equity, credit, insurance, and advisory solutions. InvestBev's mission is to deliver superior returns while strengthening the long-term health and resilience of the alcohol beverage ecosystem.

