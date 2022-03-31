InvestDEFY Launches Crypto Structured Product for Weekly Market Neutral BTC / ETH Yield Harvest Program: SYGMA

Novel Structured Product Designed to Generate Compelling Yields While Providing Significantly Lower Volatility and Correlation Relative to BTC or ETH

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestDEFY, a sophisticated structured products company making crypto investing simple, today announced the launch of SYGMA, a weekly market neutral yield harvest program. It is uniquely designed to provide significantly lower volatility and a low correlation relative to Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), without employing leverage. SYGMA is powered by InvestDEFY's Digital Asset Trading Automation (D.A.T.A.) platform and guided by its proprietary DORA Predictive Explorer analytics platform, designed to centralize access to all models and predictive analytics.

SYGMA is ideal for a broad range of investors and clients who are looking to generate attractive returns on their USD, BTC, ETH, and Stablecoins, regardless of the direction of the market. This includes institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, Bitcoin miners, and DeFi yield farmers.

"The underlying volatility of BTC and ETH is not for the faint of heart," said James Niosi, CEO and Co-Founder, InvestDEFY. "We witnessed a 50% drawdown since last November's peak-to-trough, which has resulted in inbound calls for asset protection. But asking for protection after a market melt-down is like buying high or selling low—it's going to be very costly. This is why we designed a structured product that offers attractive market neutral returns generated from a combination of yield harvesting and employing downside protection. SYGMA is a fantastic showcase of our D.A.T.A. platform in concert with our predictive analytics."

SYGMA addresses four pain points commonly experienced by investors in crypto assets:

High correlation of BTC and ETH to other crypto assets; Significant volatility on BTC/ETH assets; Low yield generation on BTC/ETH assets; and Downside risk of BTC/ETH assets.

Each week, SYGMA harvests yield in the form of premiums received by entering into one of two custom derivative structures. The structure is determined by harnessing DORA's predictive analytics and its SYGMA machine learning model, which provides a weekly signal. By maximizing yield in the form of premiums while also providing week-to-week downside protection, SYGMA's unique design generates weekly positive returns that can be reinvested to compound over the lifetime of the investment.

SYGMA BTC and SYGMA ETH have been extensively backtested since the beginning of 2021. Their performance is highly defensible and they have become the main allocation of InvestDEFY's treasury and balance sheet. SYGMA BTC generated a 6.06% return on capital from its launch on January 21, 2022 to March 11, 2022, and SYGMA ETH generated a 1.51% return on capital since its launch on February 4, 2022 to March 11, 2022. This compares to a 5.9% return for BTC and a -13.03% return for ETH for the same periods.

The release of SYGMA follows the recent launch of InvestDEFY's D.A.T.A. platform and its two indexes: Equal Weighted Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Equal Weighted Metaverse + Web 3.0 NFT.

To learn more about SYGMA, visit here.

About InvestDEFY

InvestDEFY is driving the evolution of crypto investing. A merger of TradFi, Crypto and DeFi, InvestDEFY has deep expertise in quantitative trading, digital assets, technology, AI, risk management, derivatives, global equities, regulatory compliance and investment banking. InvestDEFY engineers unique, sophisticated structured products powered by its proprietary technology platform featuring big data and AI.

Members of the InvestDEFY leadership team have designed, launched, and issued over $3.0B of structured products in the last three years while employing predictive-driven trading at an institutional scale in amounts greater than $32B in risk capital across FX derivatives in the last four years.

To learn more about InvestDEFY, go to: www.investdefy.com.

