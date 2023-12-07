INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Investors

News provided by

Berger Montague

07 Dec, 2023, 09:36 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eagle") (NASDAQ: EGRX).

Eagle is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, as well as oncology. 

On November 9, 2023, Eagle disclosed that it would not be able to timely file its quarterly report for the second quarter of 2023 because it required additional time to complete its review of potential adjustments relating to the reporting of sales of PEMFEXY.

On this news, the price of Eagle shares fell $4.16 per share, or 30%, to close at $9.54 per share on November 9, 2023.

Then, on November 29, 2023, Eagle disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Tarriff, was resigning and that the board of directors accepted the resignation "[a]fter consideration of various alternatives, including termination with or without cause."

On this news, Eagle's share price fell $2.55, or 31%, to close at $5.68 per share on November 29, 2023.

If you are an Eagle investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at [email protected] or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or CLICK HERE.

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Eagle is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:
James Maro, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(267) 637-3176
[email protected] 

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected] 

SOURCE Berger Montague

Also from this source

CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Berger Montague Advises Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Lawsuit by January 2, 2024

CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Berger Montague Advises Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Lawsuit by January 2, 2024

A securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook") (NASDAQ: OTLK). The lawsuit is captioned Alsaidi v. Outlook...
TUESDAY DEADLINE: Berger Montague Advises PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by November 28, 2023

TUESDAY DEADLINE: Berger Montague Advises PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by November 28, 2023

Attention PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle") (NASDAQ: PCT) Investors. A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.