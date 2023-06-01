INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors in Funds Sponsored by Freedom Impact Consulting, LLC

News provided by

Berger Montague

01 Jun, 2023, 12:02 ET

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors in funds sponsored by Freedom Impact Consulting, LLC ("FIC") and related entities, Clean Energy Technology Association, Inc. ("CETA")

Eric N. Shelly ("Shelly") founded and controls FIC, which markets passive income strategies and tax mitigation tools to investors. Roy W. Hill ("Hill") controls CETA, a company that claims to build machines that enhance the marketability and recovery of hydrocarbons, referred to as carbon capture units ("CCUs"), which CETA purports to lease to major oil and gas producers. 

Berger Montague's investigation concerns allegations that although Shelly and Hill represented to investors that monies invested in funds sponsored by FIC would be used to purchase CCUs, and that investors would receive returns representing a share of revenues earned from operating the CCUs, this investment scheme was a fraud.

According to a complaint filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the investment operated as a "fraudulent scheme" because CETA has not received material revenues from CCU operations, and the quarterly distributions made to investors are sourced from other investors' capital. The complaint further alleges that, to conceal and perpetuate the scheme, Shelly and FIC have provided investors with false financial statements that reflect economic activity and investment returns that do not exist.

If you purchased funds sponsored by FIC and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at [email protected] or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/freedom-impact-consulting/

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:
James Maro, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(267) 637-3176
[email protected] 

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

Also from this source

BERGER MONTAGUE ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF EIGHT LAWYERS TO JOIN ITS EMPLOYMENT, CONSUMER PROTECTION, AND ENVIRONMENTAL LAW GROUPS

Berger Montague PC Investigates Possible Class Action Lawsuit Against PharMerica Over Data Breach Affecting More Than 5.8 Million Individuals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.