INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF; TSX: EDV) Investors

Endeavour Mining plc ("Endeavour") (OTC: EDVMF; TSX: EDV).

Endeavour, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. The company is headquartered in London.

On January 4, 2024, Endeavour's Board of Directors announced the termination of Endeavour's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien de Montessus, following the Board's investigation "into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal." The Board had become aware of a $5.9 million payment instruction in connection with a review of acquisitions and disposals. The termination of Mr. De Montessus for serious misconduct took place with "immediate effect." He had been CEO since 2016.

Following this news, Endeavour's stock price fell dramatically on very heavy volume.

