INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Endeavour Mining plc (OTC: EDVMF; TSX: EDV) Investors

News provided by

Berger Montague

10 Jan, 2024, 19:01 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, with offices in Canada and throughout the United States, is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Endeavour Mining plc ("Endeavour") (OTC: EDVMF; TSX: EDV).

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION

Endeavour, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. The company is headquartered in London.

On January 4, 2024, Endeavour's Board of Directors announced the termination of Endeavour's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien de Montessus, following the Board's investigation "into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal." The Board had become aware of a $5.9 million payment instruction in connection with a review of acquisitions and disposals. The termination of Mr. De Montessus for serious misconduct took place with "immediate effect." He had been CEO since 2016.

Following this news, Endeavour's stock price fell dramatically on very heavy volume.

If you are an Endeavour investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at [email protected] or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or CLICK HERE.

Berger Montague, with offices in Canada, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Delaware, San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:
James Maro, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(267) 637-3176
[email protected] 

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

Also from this source

Berger Montague Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Pharmacy Benefit Manager Express Scripts for Colluding with Rivals

Berger Montague Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Pharmacy Benefit Manager Express Scripts for Colluding with Rivals

Complex litigation powerhouse Berger Montague announces that it filed a lawsuit against Cigna-owned Express Scripts, one of the largest Pharmacy...
Complex Litigation Law Firm Berger Montague Ends Year of Monumental Growth with the Appointment of Two New Shareholders: Alexandra K. Piazza and Yechiel Michael Twersky

Complex Litigation Law Firm Berger Montague Ends Year of Monumental Growth with the Appointment of Two New Shareholders: Alexandra K. Piazza and Yechiel Michael Twersky

Complex litigation powerhouse Berger Montague is pleased to announce that the Firm has appointed two new shareholders, effective January 2024:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.