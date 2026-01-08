INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex") (NASDAQ: AVXL), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotech developing targeted therapies for neurodegenerative and CNS disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On November 14, 2025, Anavex announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") of the European Medicines Agency delivered an unfavorable preliminary opinion on its marketing application for blarcamesine after an oral review. On this news, Anavex's stock price fell $2.05 per share, or 35.94%, to close at $3.65 per share on November 14, 2025.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

