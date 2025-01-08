INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRSG) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRSG) resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the Tungray Technologies Investigation or if you are a Tungray Technologies investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE.

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 Ext. 1, or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Tungray Technologies Inc., founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, provides customized industrial solutions, including testing systems, welding machines, automation equipment, and robotics. The company operates in both China and Singapore.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On December 31, 2024, Tungray Technologies submitted a Form 6-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing revealed that on December 30, 2024, the Board of Directors determined, based on the Audit Committee's recommendation and management's consultation, that the financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2021, 2022, and 2023 were no longer reliable. This finding extends to related reports, press releases, earnings announcements, and investor communications included in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2024.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

