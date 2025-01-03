INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) and Urges Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY: Carvana Co. is an online retailer specializing in used vehicles.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On January 2, 2025, Hindenburg Research issued a report titled "Carvana: A Father-Son Accounting Grift for the Ages," accusing Carvana of engaging in deceptive financial practices, including questionable accounting and undisclosed loans to a related party amounting to $800 million. The report highlights risks like lax loan underwriting practices, falling vehicle prices, and rising subprime loan delinquencies.

Between August 2020 and August 2021, Garcia III and his father, Ernest Garcia II, sold $3.6 billion worth of Carvana stock. According to the report, Carvana's stock rose 284% in 2024 and is "exorbitantly valued." With Carvana shares surging, the CEO's father sold another $1.4 billion of CVNA stock. Meanwhile, the company faces increasing credit losses and a 20% drop in its customer base since 2021. With nearly 1,000 complaints and an abysmal 1.1-star rating from the Better Business Bureau, concerns about Carvana's viability are growing.

