INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ("e.l.f. Beauty") (NYSE: ELF) resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. produces cosmetics and skincare under brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics and Well People. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f. Beauty sells products globally through retailers and e-commerce.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On November 20, 2024, Muddy Waters Research released a report disclosing its short position in e.l.f. Beauty. The report accused the company of significantly overstating its revenue over the last three quarters. According to Muddy Waters, e.l.f. Beauty allegedly inflated its revenue and profits starting in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 to conceal declining growth. The report also claimed that the company's inventory figures were artificially inflated to account for uncollected cash.

THE REVELATION: On this news, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.'s stock fell 15% in intraday trading on November 20, 2024.

