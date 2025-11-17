INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the Netflix Investigation or if you are a Netflix investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE .

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 ext. 1, or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY:

Netflix is a major global entertainment platform, offering TV shows, movies, and games in many genres and languages to more than 300 million subscribers across 190+ countries.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

The investigation concerns whether Netflix and certain executives issued materially inaccurate or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose significant information about the company's business and operations.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one.

