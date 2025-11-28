INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the PetMed Investigation or if you are a PetMed investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE.

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 ext. 1, or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY:

PetMed Express, Inc. is an online pet pharmacy founded in 1996 that offers a wide range of medications, supplements, food, and other pet health products.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On June 10, 2025, PetMed announced it would delay the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and the conference call, citing the need for more time to complete its year-end audit. Following this announcement, PetMed's stock dropped $0.47, or 11.22%, closing at $3.72 on June 11, 2025.

Then, on July 1, 2025, PetMed stated it wouldn't be able to file its fiscal-year 2025 Annual Report on time due to an internal review of revenue recognition. As a result, PetMed's stock price declined by $0.05 per share, or 1.51%, finishing the day at $3.27 on July 1, 2025.

On November 12, 2025, PetMed reported it couldn't timely submit its third-quarter 2025 Form 10-Q, explaining that it still needed to complete and file the delayed report for the previous quarter, which had been delayed by an Audit Committee investigation. On this news, PetMed's stock price fell $0.94 per share, or 32.41%, closing at $1.96 on November 13, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP