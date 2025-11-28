INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the Simulations Plus Investigation or if you are a Simulations Plus investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE.

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 ext. 1, or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY:

Simulations Plus, Inc. offers software and consulting that help drug developers model and optimize the entire drug development process.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On June 11, 2025, the company announced weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results, citing market and regulatory uncertainties. On this news, Simulations Plus's stock price fell $6.39 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $20.05 per share on June 12, 2025.

Then on July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus posted third-quarter results that included a large $77.2 million charge tied to past acquisitions. Shortly after, the company dismissed Grant Thornton, asserting that certain reporting and internal control issues couldn't be resolved in time. Grant Thornton disputed the company's explanation, saying key issues remained unresolved at the time of its termination.

On this news, Simulations Plus's stock fell $4.50 per share, or 25.76%, to close at $12.97 per share on July 15, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

