INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ("Zeta Global" or "the Company") (NYSE: ZETA) resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY: Zeta Global, headquartered in New York, offers a comprehensive omnichannel, data-driven cloud platform that enables enterprises to harness consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. This platform serves clients both within the United States and internationally.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On November 13, 2024, Culper Research released a report titled "Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA): Shams, Scams, and Spam." The report raised concerns about Zeta Global's financial statements and alleged that the company created fake websites, or consent farms, that tricked consumers into sharing their personal information with false promises of job applications and stimulus payments.

THE REVELATION: On this news, Zeta Global's stock price fell $10.46 per share, or 37.1%, to close at $17.76 per share on November 13, 2024.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

