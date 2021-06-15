INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FBNC, AVCO, XEC, CLDR, SBBP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Select Bancorp, Inc. Select Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive First Bancorp common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. In connection with the transaction, Avalon will reportedly issue 81 million shares of its common stock to acquire SenlangBio. If you are an Avalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot Oil common stock for each share of Cimarex Energy common stock owned. If you are a Cimarex Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $16.00 in cash per share. If you are a Cloudera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right ("CVR") for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events. If you are a Strongbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

