INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LEAF, MFNC, PMBC, NTEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share. If you are a Leaf shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Banc of California, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile common stock. If you are a Pacific Mercantile shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are an Intec shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com



SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

