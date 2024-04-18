INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sterling Check Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm

Apr 18, 2024, 09:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Sterling Check Corp. ("Sterling Check" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: STER) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the Sterling Check board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

