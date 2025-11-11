Investing in Access, Not Ownership: Zoomcar's India Flywheel Takes Off

With seven consecutive profitable quarters, an asset-light, zero-CAPEX model, and growing AI-led automation, Zoomcar is deepening its lead in India's peer-to-peer car-sharing market.

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR) is shaping India's peer-to-peer car-sharing market operating on a model similar to leading mobility platforms in the U.S. and Europe. The company's digital-first model seamlessly connects vehicle owners and renters, offering a scalable, cost-efficient alternative to car ownership for India's rapidly urbanizing population.

With a community of over 4 million+ users and strong organic discovery, Zoomcar has built one of India's most trusted mobility brands. Operating on an asset-light model, the company has achieved seven consecutive quarters of positive contribution profit, validating its ability to scale profitably in a complex, high-demand market.

Profitable Growth Ahead

Zoomcar anticipates substantial growth in the coming years, driven by both expansion into new verticals and continued operational efficiencies that enhance profitability at scale. At the same time, its focus on automation, process optimization, and cost discipline continues to strengthen margins and reinforce the foundation for sustainable profitability. This combination of diversified growth and operational rigor positions Zoomcar to scale responsibly while maintaining strong unit economics.

The Host Flywheel

Zoomcar's growth is powered by its Host Flywheel — a virtuous cycle where strong earnings attract new car owners to the platform, expanding supply and enabling more trip availability for guests. As utilization increases, hosts earn more, further driving reinvestment and new listings. This marketplace loop is reinforced by data intelligence from Zoomcar's AI-powered pricing and risk management system, ensuring hosts maximize returns while guests enjoy reliable access and transparency.

Deepankar Tiwari, CEO, Zoomcar: "We've built a platform that empowers everyday car owners to become micro-entrepreneurs while giving millions of guests flexible, affordable access to cars. The fundamentals are strong, the timing is right, and our model is proven. Every dollar we invest now compounds growth and strengthens our ecosystem."

AI-Driven Platform and Market Tailwinds

Zoomcar's AI-driven technology stack seamlessly integrates automation, dynamic pricing, and predictive insights to deliver operational excellence. The result — a smarter, more efficient platform that compounds profitability with scale.

India's shared mobility market is projected to reach between US $50 billion to $60 billion by 2030, powered by low car ownership (8% vs. 90% in the U.S.), high digital penetration, and urban demand for flexible transport. With over a billion internet users and growing infrastructure investment, the shift from ownership to access is reshaping India's mobility landscape.

Leadership and Governance

Guided by Chairman Uri Levine and CEO Deepankar Tiwari, Zoomcar's leadership combines global mobility vision with local execution strength—balancing discipline, profitability, and long-term value creation.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive use. The company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

Forward Looking Statement: Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our expected revenue growth and improved profitability, and our financial forecasts. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by us, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

