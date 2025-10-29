US-Listed Zoomcar Targets India's $50 Billion Shared Mobility Opportunity

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ZCAR), India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, continues to grow at a double-digit year-over-year rate as it leads India's shift from car ownership to shared access — a transformation mirroring early-stage trends in the U.S. market with platforms like Turo and Getaround.

India's shared mobility sector is on track to reach USD 50 billion* by the early 2030s, driven by over 40 million privately owned vehicles that remain underutilized. With fewer than 25 cars per 1,000 people compared to 880 per 1,000 in the U.S., India's vast population of 1.4 billion represents one of the largest untapped markets for shared access.

As Zoomcar scales its host network and onboards thousands of additional vehicles, it aims to deepen participation from U.S. investors looking to capture exposure to India's next major consumer and mobility growth story.

"India is at a mobility inflection point," said Deepankar Tiwari, CEO of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. "As car-sharing moves from niche to mainstream, we are empowering people with mobility freedom while helping owners unlock new value."

Zoomcar (OTCQX: ZCAR) will be presenting at the ThinkEquity Conference 2025 on October 30, 2025, highlighting how its asset-light marketplace is redefining urban mobility in India and unlocking new value for vehicle owners and users alike.

Link for ThinkEquity Conference: https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference

*(The USD 50 billion shared-mobility opportunity is derived from India's ~40 million private-car base, assuming 5–7% participation in peer-to-peer sharing at an average trip value of USD 65 and 5–6 trips per month, combined with adjacent segments such as B2C self-drive rentals, subscriptions, corporate mobility, tourism, and EV ecosystem services.)

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car- sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive use. The company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

Forward Looking Statement

