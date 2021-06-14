'Investing in Better' - Klöckner Pentaplast Awarded Gold Rating by EcoVadis

LONDON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klöckner Pentaplast (kp or the company), a leading global manufacturer of high barrier protective packaging solutions with industry-leading use of recycled content, has been awarded a gold rating by EcoVadis, the independent provider of global sustainability ratings for environmental, social, and ethical performance.

The gold rating ranks kp in the top 3% of plastic product manufacturers assessed by EcoVadis, with each company being rated on the material sustainability risks and issues for their size, locations and industry.

The evidence-based assessment covers policies, actions and results across the key sustainability and ESG dimensions of environment, labour and human rights, business ethics and sustainable procurement.

"We are extremely proud to have been awarded an EcoVadis gold rating, which reflects our on-going efforts and the strength of our sustainability strategy "Investing in Better". The strategy focuses on driving the transition towards a more circular economy, as well as reducing our carbon emissions, supporting the communities where we live and work, becoming more diverse and inclusive as a company, and ensuring a safe environment where all kp colleagues can thrive", said Adam Elman, kp's Group Director of Sustainability.

kp CEO, Scott Tracey added, "Sustainability is core to kp and has been for many years and it's great to see that our efforts have been recognised by EcoVadis. This is a true confirmation of the positive impact that we are making in meeting the long-term needs of our people, our customers, our communities and our planet."

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has rated over 75,000 companies in over 160 countries and 200 industries.

About Klöckner Pentaplast

Focused on delivering its vision: The Sustainable Protection of Everyday Needs, kp is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, and specialty film solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, protein markets, amongst others. With a broad and innovative portfolio of packaging and product films and services, kp plays an integral role in the customer value chain by safeguarding product integrity, protecting brand reputation and improving sustainability. kp's "Investing in Better" sustainability strategy solidifies its commitment to achieving ten clear targets for long-term improvement by increasing recycling and recyclability of products, cutting carbon emissions and continuous improvement in employee engagement, safety, and diversity, equity and inclusion. kp has earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings, putting kp in the top 3% of companies rated in the manufacturing of plastics products sector. Founded in 1965 kp has 31 plants in 18 countries and employs over 5,900 people committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations. For more information visit www.kpfilms.com.

SOURCE Klöckner Pentaplast