Investment Banking Veteran Matt Huebner Joins SDR Ventures to Lead Growth in M&A and Capital Advisory Services

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce its partnership with Matt Huebner, a seasoned investment banker with 20 years of experience across M&A, capital raises, business valuations, and strategic consulting. Matt joins SDR to advise clients on sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions, capital formation initiatives, and broader strategic advisory engagements, while also working closely with the senior leadership team on business development.

Matt Huebner commented, "I'm extremely excited to join SDR Ventures. The senior leadership team has built an impressive investment bank while remaining grounded in faith-based value, something truly unique in the finance world and important to me in my continued finance journey. I look forward to working with the team to continue growing the firm and delivering outlier results for our clients."

Matt most recently co-founded OnRamp Advisors in 2023, where he advised early- and growth-stage companies on strategic initiatives and supported them in raising growth capital. Earlier in his career, he began as an investment banking analyst at Headwaters MB, which later merged with Capstone Partners. At Capstone, Matt went on to build and lead the firm's private placement desk, working extensively with emerging and growth-stage businesses.

Geoff Elias added, "Matt brings a highly complementary skill set to SDR that allows us to not only bolster are existing services, but further expand our offerings, specifically in capital raising and strategic advisory. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Scott Mitchell commented, "I've known Matt for more than 25 years. He brings deep banking and consulting expertise, and just as importantly, he is a collaborative, values-driven professional who will be a terrific addition to SDR's senior leadership."

Over the course of his career, Matt has worked on more than 50 engagements across multiple industries, including both domestic and cross-border transactions. His experience spans capital raises, strategic advisory assignments, and sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions.

About SDR Ventures

SDR Ventures is a Denver-based investment banking firm serving private business owners in the lower middle market, including companies with enterprise values up to $500 million. SDR provides M&A advisory, private capital formation, and business consulting services across a broad range of industries. Guided by its philosophy of "Thinking Like Owners," SDR Ventures helps businesses maximize long-term value.

