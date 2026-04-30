KINGMAN, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much do you really need to retire comfortably in Kingman, Arizona? According to a HelloNation article, the answer depends on several factors, including lifestyle choices, health, and the balance of your retirement accounts. Scott Preston, a financial advisor with Preston Investments, outlines how residents can create a plan that matches both their income goals and the local cost of living.

Scott D. Preston, Owner and Agency Principal Speed Speed

When approaching retirement, one of the most important steps is understanding how much income you will need each month. Many experts across the United States recommend replacing between 70% and 80% of pre-retirement income to maintain a familiar lifestyle. For example, someone earning $80,000 annually before retirement might aim for $56,000 to $64,000 in annual retirement income. That money may come from Social Security benefits, pension plans, mutual funds, or other investment accounts designed to provide stability through the years.

Scott Preston explains that Kingman, Arizona, offers a unique advantage due to its lower cost of living. Housing, utilities, and the overall price of goods and services remain below national averages. This means that individuals who save for retirement can often stretch their income further. With proper retirement planning and the guidance of a trusted financial advisor, retirees can achieve the same level of comfort as those in larger metropolitan areas while spending less overall.

As interest rates change and inflation gradually increases the cost of everyday expenses, maintaining flexibility in your retirement savings plan becomes crucial. Preston notes that Kingman's affordability helps counterbalance these economic shifts. The city's moderate property taxes and lower prices make it easier for retirees to manage living costs, even as their retirement income sources fluctuate over time.

However, one area that requires careful consideration is healthcare costs. As people approach retirement and reach age 65, medical care becomes a larger portion of the household budget. While Medicare covers many basic needs, retirees should plan for additional medical expenses, such as prescription drugs or long-term care. A financial advisor often recommends setting aside an emergency fund or keeping a portion of retirement accounts in cash to cover unexpected healthcare costs without disrupting long-term investments.

Arizona's tax structure provides another advantage for retirees. The state does not tax Social Security benefits, and its property taxes are among the lowest in the United States. Those with a Roth IRA or other tax-free sources of investment income benefit even more from this favorable environment. By understanding how state and federal government policies interact, retirees can improve their financial stability through informed estate planning and income management.

Preston emphasizes that retirement planning is not a one-time process. Reviewing your plan regularly allows you to adapt to new interest rates, inflation patterns, or personal changes. A financial advisor can model different retirement-income outcomes, helping clients adjust their retirement-savings strategies as needed. Reducing high-interest debt, such as student loans or credit card balances, can also improve monthly cash flow and protect long-term financial health.

In addition to managing retirement accounts and income sources, it is essential to maintain a realistic understanding of ongoing expenses. Goods and services may remain affordable in Kingman, but retirees should still plan for gradual price increases. By accounting for inflation, setting clear goals, and monitoring the performance of mutual funds and pension plans, individuals can sustain their desired lifestyle for decades after leaving the workforce.

Preston's approach to retirement planning focuses on adaptability and preparation. He encourages residents of Kingman, Arizona, to look beyond their savings totals and instead consider how their financial strategies can evolve. This mindset helps ensure that retirement income continues to meet needs, even as medical expenses rise or investment markets shift. For those nearing age 65, these insights provide a clear path to maintain independence and comfort throughout retirement.

Retirees should also consider Arizona's low property taxes and the generally affordable cost of goods and services when deciding how to allocate their savings. With a sound understanding of how Social Security benefits, Roth IRA withdrawals, and other investment accounts contribute to total income, it becomes easier to create a plan that balances both security and flexibility.

According to Preston, the long-term goal is to develop a retirement plan that can adapt to change. Factors such as inflation, healthcare costs, and interest rates will continue to evolve, but those who prepare with foresight can enjoy a secure and satisfying lifestyle. Kingman's cost of living and favorable tax policies make it a strong location for anyone looking to save for retirement without sacrificing quality of life.

Financial security in retirement is not only about how much money has been saved but also how effectively it is managed. By regularly reviewing strategies and consulting a financial advisor, retirees can ensure that their income sources—from mutual funds to pension plans—continue to support their financial goals. Kingman, Arizona, remains one of the most promising areas in the United States for retirees seeking a balance between comfort, affordability, and stability.

How Much Do I Need to Retire Comfortably in Kingman, Arizona? Features insights from Scott Preston, Financial Advisor of Kingman, Arizona, in HelloNation.

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