Investment Metrics Announces Plan Universe on Market Insights, a New Standard for Institutional Plan Performance Benchmarking, Research, and Analysis

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Metrics (IM), a leading provider of analytics, reporting, and benchmarking solutions for the institutional investment market, today announced the next generation of Plan Universe on its Market Insights platform. The new analysis and benchmarking product offers investment consultants and advisors, asset owners, and managers increasing interactive capabilities to analyze plan sponsor peer group performance, asset allocation, and risk across plan types, plan sizes, and asset classes, delivering unparalleled insight into institutional investment performance.

Leveraging Market Insights' intuitive analytics platform, Plan Universe delivers benchmarking, research, and analysis that taps into Investment Metrics' robust plan sponsor universe data set. The data set includes gross and net performance, asset allocation across more than 4,000 institutional plans, and over $4 trillion in assets, making it the largest tax-exempt data set in the industry.

Plan Universe on the Market Insights platform also offers new insights into underlying memberships and enables clients to better understand the distribution of contributing members across different dimensions such as plan type and size. Clients can upload their plan performance and asset allocation information and compare it to standard or custom universe. A complete custom universe builder is included in Plan Universe, allowing clients to construct unique and finely tuned plan and asset allocation universes. Historical universe data are also available for analysis of performance, risk, and asset allocation over time to spot performance and asset allocation trends in the market.

"Investment Metrics continues to expand our Market Insights platform, driving insights for the institutional market with the addition of Plan Universe," said Sanjoy Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer of Investment Metrics. "The new generation of Plan Universe gives our clients more insights into plan-level performance, asset allocation, and risk by benchmarking against like-peer members."

Plan Universe is the de facto industry standard for institutional plan benchmarking for performance, asset allocation, and risk comparing like-peers across sponsor types, plan types, AUA bands, and asset classes, to deliver the most comprehensive and trusted data sets for greater performance insights.

Investment Metrics is a leading provider of investment analytics, reporting, and benchmarking solutions that empower institutional investment consultants, advisors, asset owners, and managers to make impactful investment decisions. Our solutions drive insights across 20K+ institutional asset pools, encompassing 500K portfolios with $10 trillion in AUA. By leveraging our unparalleled expertise in institutional investment performance analysis, we help our clients gain differentiation and confidence in fulfilling their fiduciary responsibilities.

