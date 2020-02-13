Investment Metrics Extends Fee Analyzer for Benchmarking Firm Portfolios Against Actual, Post-Negotiated Fees

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Metrics (IM), the leading provider of institutional investment performance analytics and reporting solutions for the institutional investment community, announced today a new release of Fee Analyzer. Asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants alike use Fee Analyzer to analyze actual post-negotiated asset manager fee data and gain competitive insights across the institutional investment landscape.

Since its release in 2019, Fee Analyzer has been recognized as the most complete and reliable source of actual, post-negotiated fees across major asset classes, investment vehicles and plan types. With the new release of Fee Analyzer, firms can easily upload their active portfolios and compare them with custom universes of actual fees. The additional functionality also includes the ability to restrict universes to tighter mandate size ranges as well as limiting the fee universes to mandates that have opened or been renegotiated in the past 12-24 months. In addition, the new release expands the number of portfolios that power Fee Analyzer by more than 40%.

Today's increased focus on data and transparency from regulators and investors has created a critical need for insight into what institutional investors are actually paying versus asset managers' published fee schedules. Aggregated from over 500,000 live institutional portfolios, Fee Analyzer is the industry's most comprehensive source of actual post- negotiated fee data. The fees are extracted from the IM performance reporting platform used by leading institutional asset owners, representing over $10 trillion assets under management.

"The relentless pressure to lower fees is driving strong demand for innovative technologies like Fee Analyzer that provide unparalleled visibility into actual, post-negotiated management fees being paid by institutional investors. This new world of openness surrounding fee data provides opportunities for all constituents in the institutional investment channel," said Blake McLaughlin, VP of Product Management at Investment Metrics.

Innovative institutional investment firms are using Fee Analyzer to better understand the competition, benchmark their firm to the market, more effectively price new products, and serve as a reliable data point during fee negotiations. To learn more about Investment Metrics' Fee Analyzer, visit www.invmetrics.com/fee-analyzer.

Investment Metrics powers the global institutional investment community by providing top investment performance analytics and reporting solutions fueled by one of the industry's leading databases. Our platform enables the world's investment professionals to analyze and report on over $10 trillion of assets under advisement with accuracy and efficiency. By leveraging our unprecedented insights into global asset allocation trends, performance benchmarks, asset flows, plan sponsor and style universe performance, we empower our clients to make more informed investment decisions. For more information, visit www.invmetrics.com.

