InvestNext Opens Early Access to InvestNext MCP, Giving GPs Direct Access to Their Investor Data Inside the AI Tools They Already Use

Rather than building a proprietary AI tool that prescribes how GPs should prompt, InvestNext MCP connects directly to Claude — ensuring GPs always have access to the most capable AI available, pointed at their own InvestNext data. InvestNext MCP's Early Access program gives a select group of GPs complimentary MCP access, dedicated support, and a direct line to the InvestNext product team.

DETROIT, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestNext, the real estate capital management platform that hosts over $23B in funds under management for more than 1,600 GPs and their 90,000 investors, today announced the early access launch of InvestNext MCP — a read-only intelligence layer that connects Claude directly to the investor, fund, and capital data that lives inside InvestNext.

The approach marks a deliberate departure from how most investment management software companies are responding to AI: by building it in. InvestNext MCP doesn't compete with platforms like Claude. It connects to them.

Built For Your Purpose.

Sophisticated GP firms aren't waiting for their software vendors to ship AI. They're already working in Claude every day. It's the environment where planning happens, decisions get made, and work gets done.

Most platforms racing to embed AI into their products make a fundamental tradeoff: they simplify the experience by deciding how you should use AI. The result is a guided, prescriptive interface that caps what you can ask, limits how you can prompt, and is perpetually one step behind the capabilities of the leading models. By the time a platform ships an AI feature, Claude has already moved past it.

InvestNext MCP was built on a different premise. Firms that have built real AI fluency into their workflows don't want a simplified interface. They want the full capability of the most advanced models available, pointed at their own data — without being told how to ask.

"Purpose-built AI tools make a tradeoff: they decide how you use AI. That works for some teams. But if your firm already has established AI workflows and a team that knows how to prompt, a prescriptive interface is a step backward. Those tools will always be playing catch-up to the leading models. InvestNext MCP brings your InvestNext data into the AI environment you've already chosen, without telling you or limiting how you use it." — Matthew Attou, Chief Product Officer, InvestNext

With InvestNext MCP, a GP can ask exactly the question they need to ask — in their own words, in whatever format their workflow demands — and receive an accurate, structured answer sourced directly from their InvestNext account. As Claude evolves, so does what GPs can ask. There is no feature roadmap to wait for. There is no prompt library to learn.

Ask who your top investors are. Ask how a fund is tracking. Ask for talking points before a call with a specific investor. The answer comes from InvestNext, delivered inside the AI environment the team is already using.

Built for the AI-Enabled GP

InvestNext MCP early access is designed for GP firms managing complex portfolios, and for IR teams responsible for investor relationships at scale: specifically, firms where AI tools are already part of the daily workflow but have had no connection to the operational data that runs the business.

Firms that can expect to see the most value from InvestNext MCP include:

GPs and IR teams are already working in Claude daily but relying on general knowledge rather than live investor portal and management system data

The investor base has grown to the point where GP-level familiarity with individual investors is difficult to maintain at scale

A raise is active or imminent and the team needs fast, accurate answers on investor status, commitments, and fund performance

Lean teams are managing a growing investor base without the bandwidth to support the level of preparation they want to deliver

"The way GPs expect to access information has changed. AI has set a new standard: ask a question, get a direct answer, move on. That standard shouldn't turn off when you're using an investment management platform. InvestNext MCP brings the depth GPs have built in InvestNext into the AI environment where they're already thinking and working — without requiring them to leave it." — Kevin Heras, Chief Executive Officer, InvestNext

Availability

Early access spots are open now. Innovator spots are limited to 10 and close July 31. To apply or learn more, visit investnext.com/mcp-early-access or contact the InvestNext team directly.

About InvestNext

InvestNext is a real estate capital management platform where real estate meets real relationships. The platform serves more than 1,600 sponsors and provides tools for raise management, investor relations, document management, and payments infrastructure. InvestNext is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

CONTACT

Andrew Berg | [email protected] | investnext.com

SOURCE InvestNext