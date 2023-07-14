INVESTOPEDIA 100 TOP FINANCIAL ADVISOR: SAMMY AZZOUZ

News provided by

Heritage Financial Services

14 Jul, 2023, 09:15 ET

WESTWOOD, Mass., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial is proud to announce that President and CEO, Sammy Azzouz, was selected by Investopedia as a Top 100 Financial Advisor for 2023.

Each year, the Investopedia 100 recognizes independent financial advisors who are making significant contributions to critical conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management. With more than 100,000 independent financial advisors in the U.S., the Investopedia 100 spotlights the country's most engaged, influential, and educational advisors.

Sammy is an avid reader and writer. He shares his passion for finance and education with thousands of individuals through his five-star rated personal finance book, Beyond the Basics: Maximizing, Allocating & Protecting Your Capital, his blog at TheBostonAdvisor.com, and Heritage Financial's bi-weekly podcast, Wealthy Behavior.

"Money matters are stressful and complicated. At Heritage Financial we enjoy creating and sharing content to simplify concepts, remove the noise, and make a positive impact in people's lives. I am honored to be on this Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors list along with so many excellent advisors doing their best to help educate and empower investors," says Sammy Azzouz.

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

See the full Investopedia 100 recipient list and award methodology here: https://www.investopedia.com/inv-100-top-financial-advisors-7556227

Media Contact:
[email protected]
Phone: 781-619-1349
www.heritagefinancial.net

SOURCE Heritage Financial Services

Also from this source

HERITAGE FINANCIAL HONORED ON BARRON'S LIST OF TOP 1200 ADVISORS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.