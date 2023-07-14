INVESTOPEDIA 100 TOP FINANCIAL ADVISOR: SAMMY AZZOUZ

WESTWOOD, Mass., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial is proud to announce that President and CEO, Sammy Azzouz, was selected by Investopedia as a Top 100 Financial Advisor for 2023.

Each year, the Investopedia 100 recognizes independent financial advisors who are making significant contributions to critical conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management. With more than 100,000 independent financial advisors in the U.S., the Investopedia 100 spotlights the country's most engaged, influential, and educational advisors.

Sammy is an avid reader and writer. He shares his passion for finance and education with thousands of individuals through his five-star rated personal finance book, Beyond the Basics: Maximizing, Allocating & Protecting Your Capital, his blog at TheBostonAdvisor.com, and Heritage Financial's bi-weekly podcast, Wealthy Behavior.

"Money matters are stressful and complicated. At Heritage Financial we enjoy creating and sharing content to simplify concepts, remove the noise, and make a positive impact in people's lives. I am honored to be on this Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors list along with so many excellent advisors doing their best to help educate and empower investors," says Sammy Azzouz.

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

See the full Investopedia 100 recipient list and award methodology here: https://www.investopedia.com/inv-100-top-financial-advisors-7556227

