INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Stagwell Inc. to Contact Law Firm

Stagwell, Inc. ("Stagwell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STGW)

On February 27, 2024, Stagwell disclosed that it had identified "errors in the areas of income taxes as well as accumulated other comprehensive loss in its previously filed 2022 annual consolidated financial statements," and, as a result, revised its 2022 financial statements, increasing tax expenses by approximately $18 million.

On this news, Stagwell's stock price fell as much as 26% during intraday trading on February 27, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblowers : If you have information that could be relevant to the investigation, you may be entitled to substantial compensation. Under the new SEC Whistleblower program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

