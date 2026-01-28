INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Carvana Co. (CVNA) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of:

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shareholders should email [email protected]

What is the Investigation About ?

Shares of Carvana drove off a cliff after short seller Gotham City Research released a report accusing the company of accounting irregularities and undisclosed related-party deals. On January 28, 2026, the stock fell roughly 20% to $376.46 before closing at $410.04.

Gotham's short seller report claims Carvana overstated its 2023-2024 earnings by over $1 billion and leaned more heavily on related parties than previously revealed. Gotham City Research pointed to DriveTime's leverage as a key factor propping up Carvana's adjusted EBITDA — a profit metric excluding interest, taxes, and other costs. DriveTime reportedly burned through more than $1 billion in cash over 2023 and 2024, according to financials Gotham says it obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The report also forecasts a delayed 2025 10-K filing and potential restatements of past annual reports, highlighting auditor Grant Thornton as a possible weak link.

If you own Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), please contact Fletcher Moore

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

