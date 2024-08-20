INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Future FinTech Group, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT).

On January 11, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filed a civil lawsuit alleging civil violations of the federal securities laws against Mr. Shanchun Huang, the Chief Executive Officer of Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech" or the "Company") for what the Commission contends was manipulative trading in the stock of Future FinTech before Mr. Huang became Future FinTech's CEO in 2020. The Commission also claims that Mr. Huang did not disclose his beneficial ownership of Future FinTech stock as well as transactions in such stock.

Despite denying the allegations, the company replaced Shanchun Huang as CEO on August 5, 2024 with Hu Li. Shanchun Huang allegedly stepped down for personal reasons.

Other allegations include Shanchun Huang manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of Defendant Huang's ownership of Future FinTech stock; Future FinTech understated its legal risk; and Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures Huang took to prop up the price of its stock.

Over the last 12 months, FTFT stock is down 77%.

