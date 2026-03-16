INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Terran Orbital Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of Terran Orbital Corporation in connection with the October 30, 2024 merger with Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT]

To: Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] shareholders who owned Terran Orbital on October 30, 2024 and received $0.25 per share in the merger with Lockheed Martin

From: Moore Law PLLC, [email protected]

The Investigation

Moore Law PLLC is investigating claims that Marc Bell, Terran Orbital former CEO, conspired with Lockheed Martin to merge Terran with Lockheed and cash out Terran Orbital public shareholders for a bargain basement price of $0.25 per share while Marc Bell received a $6 million payment approved by Lockheed. Before being awarded a $6 million bonus, Bell had insisted that Terran Orbital shares were worth more than Lockheed's original merger offer of $1.00 per share. Marc Bell's acts or omissions allowed Lockheed to cash out Terran shareholders at an unfairly low price. Media outlets have reported that "Terran Orbital Corp.'s chief executive shortchanged shareholders when he engineered the space startup's $450 million fire sale to Lockheed Martin Corp. after being offered a golden parachute."

If you owned Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock on October 30, 2024 and received $0.25 per share in the Lockheed Martin merger, please email [email protected]

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

www.fmoorelaw.com

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC