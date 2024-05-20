INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in UnitedHealth Group Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (NYSE: UNH)

On February 24, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") filed a lawsuit challenging UnitedHealth's previously announced acquisition of Change Healthcare ("Change"). The DOJ alleged that the proposed acquisition would violate antitrust laws because the integration of Change and Optum would give UnitedHealth unparalleled access to information regarding nearly every health insurer, as well as health data on every single American.

On February 27, 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that the DOJ had re-opened its antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth. The public learned for the first time that the DOJ was investigating the relationships between the Company's various segments, including Optum.

UnitedHealth was aware of the DOJ investigation since at least October 2023. Instead of disclosing this material investigation to investors or the public, UnitedHealth insiders sold more than $120 million of their personally held UnitedHealth shares. UnitedHealth's Chairman Stephen Hemsley sold over $102 million of his personally held UnitedHealth shares and Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, sold over $15 million of his personally held UnitedHealth shares.

