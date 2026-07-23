INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. - ASTS

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Pomerantz LLP

Jul 23, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTS).  Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.  

The investigation concerns whether AST and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 7, 2026, Scotiabank downgraded AST to Sell, citing, among other things, significant competition from SpaceX's Starlink, slow customer adoption, and delays in launching AST's satellites. 

Following the downgrade, AST's stock price fell $11.76 per share, or 12.06%, to close at $85.73 per share on January 7, 2026. 

Then, on July 15, 2026, AST issued a press release "announc[ing] the pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.625% convertible senior notes due 2034".

On this news, AST's stock price fell $11.30 per share, or 17.04%, to close at $55.01 per share on July 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.  

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

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