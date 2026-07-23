INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Elastic N.V. - ESTC

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elastic N.V. ("Elastic" or the "Company") (NYSE: ESTC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Elastic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 24, 2026, Elastic disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that, in connection with "a plan . . . intended to simplify team structures, reduce organizational complexity, improve decision-making speed, reallocate resources towards key growth areas, and invest in the skills and capabilities needed to support the Company's ongoing growth", Elastic "expects to reduce its workforce by approximately 7%." The Company said that it "expects to incur total non-recurring cash charges of approximately $22 million to $25 million under the plan, which will primarily consist of employee-related costs, including severance and other termination benefits." In the same press release, Elastic disclosed that "Ken Exner, the Company's Chief Product Officer, notified the Company of his decision to resign from his position as Chief Product Officer", effective July 17, 2026.

On this news, Elastic's stock price fell $5.11 per share, or 8.7%, to close at $53.60 per share on June 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP