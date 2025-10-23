INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fortress Biotech Inc. - FBIO

Oct 23, 2025, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Fortress Biotech Inc. ("Fortress" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FBIO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fortress and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On October 1, 2025, Fortress and its subsidiary, Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc., announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in connection with the New Drug Application for CUTX-101.  Fortress disclosed that the "CRL noted cGMP [Current Good Manufacturing Practice] deficiencies had been observed at the facility where CUTX-101 is manufactured." 

On this news, Fortress's stock price fell $1.14 per share, or 30.81%, to close at $2.56 per share on October 1, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

