INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Freeport-McMoran Inc. - FCX

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Freeport-McMoran Inc. ("Freeport" or the "Company") (NYSE: FCX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Freeport and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 9, 2025, Freeport issued a press release announcing the suspension of mining activities at its Grasberg Block Cave operation in Indonesia, after "a large flow of wet material from a production drawpoint . . . blocked access to certain areas within the mine," trapping seven workers.

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 5.99%, to close at $43.87 per share on September 9, 2025.

Then, on September 24, 2025, Freeport provided an update on the incident, reporting that two of the seven workers were "fatally injured" and that the remaining five workers "remain missing."

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $7.69 per share, or 16.95%, to close at $37.67 per share on September 24, 2025.

