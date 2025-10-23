INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Galiano Gold Inc. - GAU

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (NYSE: GAU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Galiano and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 9, 2025, Galiano issued a press release describing "an incident that occurred at its Asanko Gold Mine" in Ghana, which "involved a confrontation between community members and military personnel on the Company's operating concessions[.]" Galiano stated that "[t]ensions escalated within the local community, leading to civil unrest, including a fatality and damage to contractor equipment."

On this news, Galiano's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 7.03%, to close at $2.38 per share on September 10, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP