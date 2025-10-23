INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of I-Mab - IMAB

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of I-Mab ("I-Mab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMAB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether I-Mab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 16, 2025, I-Mab issued a press release "announc[ing] its new business model[.]" I-Mab said that it "intends to partner with leading innovators to identify and accelerate high-value assets" and "will utilize a 'hub-and-spoke' model to crate and advance specialized subsidiary companies (spokes) which maintain operational focus and agility." I-Mab also "announced its intention to pursue a Hong Kong IPO through dual listing on NASDAQ and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX)" and to change its name to NovaBridge Biosciences.

Following these announcements, I-Mab's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.79 per ADR, or 12.04%, to close at $5.77 per ADR on October 17, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP