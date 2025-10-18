INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Informatica Inc. - INFA

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Informatica Inc. ("Informatica" or the "Company") (NYSE: INFA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Informatica and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

We are investigating Informatica Inc. (INFA) ("Informatica" or the "Company") for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On February 13, 2025, Informatica reported its fourth quarter of 2024 and fiscal 2024 financial results, missing financial projections. Specifically, Informatica reported a 3.8% year-over-year decrease in GAAP total revenues, a 2% year-over-year decrease in GAAP subscription revenues, and a 3.9% year-over-year decrease at the midpoint of the range in non-GAAP operating income.

On this news, Informatica's stock price fell $5.42, or 21.53%, to close at $19.75 per share on February 14, 2025.

