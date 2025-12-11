INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Outset Medical, Inc. - OM

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Outset Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 10, 2025, Outset Medical issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Outset Medical reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.69, missing consensus estimates by $0.03, and revenue of $29.43 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.27 million. The Company also revised its revenue outlook for 2025 to a range of $115 million to $120 million, down from a prior range of $122 million to $126 million, stating that "the expected timing to close several large opportunities forecasted for the second half of 2025 has shifted."

On this news, Outset Medical's stock price fell $5.85 per share, or 48.47%, to close at $6.22 per share on November 11, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP