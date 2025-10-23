INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. - PLX

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("Protalix" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Protalix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 17, 2025, Protalix and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, Protalix's partner in "the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system", issued a press release "acknowledg[ing] that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a negative opinion on the request to approve the dosing regimen of 2 mg/kg body weight infused every 4 weeks (E4W) for Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa, in addition to the currently approved dosing regimen of 1 mg/kg body weight infused every 2 weeks (E2W)."

On this news, Protalix's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 22.5%, to close at $1.86 per share on October 17, 2025.

