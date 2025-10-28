INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rezolve AI PLC - RZLV

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rezolve AI PLC ("Rezolve" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RZLV). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rezolve and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 29, 2025, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report entitled "Rezolve AI (RXLV): Faking ARR by Acquiring Failing AI Start-ups w/ Declining Revenue; Promotional CEO's History of False Statements". The Fuzzy Panda report alleged, among other things, that although Rezolve "tout[ed] itself as an AI company[,]" it "was really still a mobile phone related tech company" and was "misrepresenting its artificial intelligence capabilities and revenue growth."

On this news, Rezolve's stock price fell $0.97 per share, or 16.3%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $4.98 per share on September 30, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP